Largest Flat Lot in Encino
The Magnolia Estate, in the prestigious Amestoy Estates of Encino, conveys a captivating allure. A pancake-flat 49,000 sq. ft. lot and an absolutely turnkey gorgeous gem of a house. This is why the Westside buyer moves to the Valley – land! Impressive wide frontage, gated and set back off the quiet cul-de-sac street. Close to all the great private schools, after-school sports and easy shopping. Beautiful architecture that immediately announces the unique character of this stellar, modern masterpiece.
Location: 17352 Magnolia Boulevard, Encino 91316
Asking Price: $7,495,000
Year Built: 2011
Living Area: 7,074 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday, 4/7, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932