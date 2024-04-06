Open Sunday from 2-5 pm

Discover elegance and privacy at this traditional residence nestled in lower Coldwater Canyon, moments from the heart of Beverly Hills. Behind its gated entrance, this lovely two-story home spans over 3,500 sq. ft. and welcomes you with a circular driveway and an expansive motor court, all enveloped by lush hedges ensuring seclusion. The interior has been thoughtfully updated and meticulously maintained, showcasing peg and groove hardwood floors, detailed moldings, and charming French doors and windows throughout.

Location: 2147 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $2,995,000

Year Built: 1941

Living Area: 3,590 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Entertain guests in the grand dining room complete with a cozy fireplace or in the inviting living room that also features a fireplace for added ambiance. The home offers a large family or media room with a dedicated bar area and a renovated kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Hashman Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.LoriBerris.com

DRE#: 00962605