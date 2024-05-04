A stunning and newly built Craftsman home located in the heart of Kentwood in Westchester. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be impressed with the attention to detail that went into designing this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, complete with an upstairs office, library and den. Start your day off with a cup of coffee on your front porch, where you can take in the Zen atmosphere and watch as birds splash around in the fountain. And when it’s time to unwind, you’ll love the drop-down projector screen in the backyard, where you can cozy up around the fire pit and relax. This home is perfect for both indoor and outdoor entertaining with a well-thought-out open floor plan that effortlessly flows from the kitchen to the living room.

Location: 6406 Wynkoop Street, Westchester 90045

Asking Price: $13,000/month

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 3,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Front porch; office; library; den; private master retreat; fire pit; backyard entertainment; gym; ample parking; pets considered on a case-by-case basis at the owner’s discretion

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248