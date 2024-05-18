Nestled on a Serene Street in Manhattan Beach

Nestled on a serene street, 1736 1st Street invites you into its welcoming embrace. The front living room exudes warmth with a fireplace, creating an inviting space to unwind after a long day. The well-appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and stone countertops. The back living room provides a versatile space for gathering with loved ones, and it is a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living. The backyard is a tranquil oasis, ideal for al fresco dining with plenty of room for activities.

Location: 1736 1st Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $2,499,000

Year Built: 1952

Living Area: 2,060 SF | 7,505 SF Lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Fireplace; stainless steel appliances and stone countertops in kitchen; crown molding; recessed lighting; hardwood floors; solar tube light in guest bathroom; large windows framing backyard views; landscaped yard with patio area; dedicated laundry room

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

Val Pagett, DRE#: 01971759

310.872.4268

Val@LaurenForbesGroup.com

