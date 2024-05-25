Livable Work of Art in the Bird Streets

An architectural masterpiece in a class of its own, 9344 Nightingale caters to discerning appreciators and connoisseurs of fine design. At its essence, the residence is a livable work of art envisioned by award-winning architect Zoltan Pali and internationally renowned custom builder Dugally Oberfeld. It’s a symphony of architectural brilliance that embodies ingenuity and excellence in its highest form. Perched atop a private promontory in the prestigious Bird Streets, this remarkable 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate is enveloped in sweeping vistas of Los Angeles from the snow-capped San Gabriel mountains to the sunny California coastline.

Location: 9344 Nightingale Drive, Los Angeles 90069

Asking Price: $31,999,000 or $115,000/mo

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: 60-foot retractable skylight; automated pocket doors; two state-of-the-art Poliform kitchens; media room; temp-controlled wine cellar; wellness sanctuary with sauna, steam room; gym; float pod; sprawling yard; sleek infinity pool with baja shelf; heated spa; fire pit lounge

