Livable Work of Art in the Bird Streets
An architectural masterpiece in a class of its own, 9344 Nightingale caters to discerning appreciators and connoisseurs of fine design. At its essence, the residence is a livable work of art envisioned by award-winning architect Zoltan Pali and internationally renowned custom builder Dugally Oberfeld. It’s a symphony of architectural brilliance that embodies ingenuity and excellence in its highest form. Perched atop a private promontory in the prestigious Bird Streets, this remarkable 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate is enveloped in sweeping vistas of Los Angeles from the snow-capped San Gabriel mountains to the sunny California coastline.
Location: 9344 Nightingale Drive, Los Angeles 90069
Asking Price: $31,999,000 or $115,000/mo
Year Built: 2021
Living Area: 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: 60-foot retractable skylight; automated pocket doors; two state-of-the-art Poliform kitchens; media room; temp-controlled wine cellar; wellness sanctuary with sauna, steam room; gym; float pod; sprawling yard; sleek infinity pool with baja shelf; heated spa; fire pit lounge
Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400
info@davidkramer.com
Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
310.487.4437
abuss@hiltonhyland.com
Ruby Fay, DRE#: 02040947
310.492.0730
info@referredbyruby.com