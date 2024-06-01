Enchanting Tarzana Estate
Open Sunday, June 2nd, 2-5 pm
Welcome home! This enchanting Tarzana estate offers a rare blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury living. Nestled on a sprawling 30,000+ square foot flat lot south of Ventura Blvd., this gated oasis boasts 5 bedrooms and 8 baths plus a 2-story guest unit. Step through the grand entryway into a world of refined living where hardwood floors and vaulted wood-beamed ceilings create the heart of the home. French doors seamlessly connect the living spaces to the expansive patio, pickleball court, saltwater pool and private yard, perfect for year-round indoor/outdoor entertaining. Discover the perfect blend of character, charm and contemporary living at 5500 Vanalden Ave.
Location: 5500 Vanalden Avenue, Tarzana 91356
Asking Price: $3,250,000
Year Built: 1958
Living Area: 5,100 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Gated circular driveway; pickleball/sport court; Pebble-Tec pool; new roof; solar panels; primary suite with large walk-in closet; 2-story guest unit; living room with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings; expansive patio and drought tolerant yard; open concept gourmet kitchen and family room
Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties
Joel Cooper, DRE#: 01380726
310.968.2401
joel@joelcooper.com
Dorit Cooper, DRE#: 01929924
310.990.4655
dorit@doritcooper.com