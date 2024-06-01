First Time on Market
Open Saturday & Sunday, 2-5 pm
First time on the market in 22 years. The Goldilocks of houses, this one is just right. Just enter the dramatic two-story entry with custom tile stairs. A private cul-de-sac tucked behind gates. Markets, restaurants and great shopping nearby. Close to several houses of worship and up the street is Lanai Road Elementary School, a Blue Ribbon School known as one of the best in the city. A lovely grassy yard and a gorgeous sparkling pool with a spa make for the perfect backyard.
Location: 16511 Alyse Court, Encino 91436
Asking price: $3,295,000
Year built: 2001
Living area: 4,669 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Sparkling pool & spa; gated cul-de-sac; primary suite; great room; three car garages
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
The Agency
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01377932
Tanya Stawski
Sotheby’s International Realty
310.801.6033
tanya.stawski@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01918308