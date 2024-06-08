Behind the heavily guarded gates of the prestigious Malibu Colony stands this reimagined post-and-beam mid-century modern home, originally designed by renowned architects Buff and Hensman. The iconic duo, whose residences epitomized casual California living in the 1960s, seamlessly blends wood and glass structures that gracefully connect with their natural surroundings. Award-winning architectural designer Warren Garrett dramatically enhanced this notable home while preserving its original integrity and design intent. This home truly offers the best of the Malibu Colony with close proximity and exclusive access to the world-class wave of Surfrider Beach.

Location: 23515 Malibu Colony Road #81A, Malibu 90265

Asking Price: $19,950,000

Year Built: 1972

Living Area: 3,029 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Mature sycamore trees; sandblasted and brushed limestone walkway; floating staircase clad with wide-plank; white oak flooring; gourmet chef’s kitchen; Universal Control4 access; hand-worked rigato bathing niche; private balcony; glistening pool; 50 feet of street frontage

