This one-of-a-kind property published in Architectural Digest is an enchanting retreat from the city – a chic and stylish estate tucked away in nature behind double gates, situated just minutes from the world-class amenities of Los Angeles. Upon entering the home, you can’t help but adore the flawlessly executed design choices, including a thoughtfully conceived indoor-outdoor flow and ample natural light. Nearly every living space and bedroom on the property opens to the enchanting grounds with lush gardens, fruit trees and multiple outdoor areas. Truly a blue-chip property in an A+ location to embrace a lifestyle of peace and wellness.

Location: 2714 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles 90046

Asking Price: $6,799,000

Year Built: 1948

Living Area: 4,114 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Gourmet chef’s kitchen; open living spaces; pool/spa; spacious outdoor areas; firepit; primary suite with large walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom; office/studio; two-story guest house; integrated security system; outdoor shower; abundant storage; carport

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437

abuss@hiltonhyland.com

Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Jennifer Tisdale, DRE#: 02131592

818.590.5365

Jennifer.tisdale@theagencyre.com

The Agency