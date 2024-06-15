Single Story on a Large Flat Lot
On one of the largest flat lots in all of Sherman Oaks, this single-story, modern Spanish, gated compound has a great guest house and a super cool pool house. Privately gated with a circular driveway. Modern floorplan has high ceilings, wide hallways, gorgeous real wood flooring and sizable walls to accommodate a stellar art collection. It’s the huge grassy yard, the lovely brick patios for al fresco dining, the fruit trees and the mature landscaping that encapsulates the entire property in privacy that make this the ultimate California lifestyle.
Location: 4177 Kester Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91403
Asking price: $4,795,000
Year built: 1991
Living area: 5,347 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Open Saturday and Sunday, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932
Brandon Imani
310.913.2002
brandon.imani@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 02002242