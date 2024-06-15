Single Story on a Large Flat Lot

On one of the largest flat lots in all of Sherman Oaks, this single-story, modern Spanish, gated compound has a great guest house and a super cool pool house. Privately gated with a circular driveway. Modern floorplan has high ceilings, wide hallways, gorgeous real wood flooring and sizable walls to accommodate a stellar art collection. It’s the huge grassy yard, the lovely brick patios for al fresco dining, the fruit trees and the mature landscaping that encapsulates the entire property in privacy that make this the ultimate California lifestyle.

Location: 4177 Kester Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91403

Asking price: $4,795,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 5,347 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday and Sunday, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Brandon Imani

310.913.2002

brandon.imani@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 02002242