Inside La Fin in Bel Air

Rivaling the world’s finest resorts and hotels, this one-of-a-kind estate overlooking L.A. and Century City represents the pinnacle of opulent modern living. Translated as “the end,” the moniker for the Bel Air estate known familiarly as La Fin announces that for a discerning new owner, it represents “a goal or result that one seeks to achieve” – in other words, “the ultimate.” Lofty as it is, this terminology seems fitting for a property that, on a two-acre perch high above Los Angeles and Century City, required more than five years to build and aims to provide accommodation and entertainment on a scale comparable only to the world’s finest hotels.

Location: 1200 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $139,000,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 12 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms

Features: Commercial-caliber catering facilities; 1,050-bottle wine cellar with Murano glass installation; cigar lounge with a humidor; icy vodka tasting room; rotating car gallery; fitness center with climbing wall, Peloton bikes, steam and massage rooms, and a spa; sound-proof cinema

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Marc Noah

310.968.9212

marc.noah@sothebys.realty

www.marcnoah.com

DRE#: 01269495