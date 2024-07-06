Exceptional Living Experience, Unparalleled Location

Presenting 1940 Bel Air Road, an exquisite estate nestled in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the world. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Stone Canyon Reservoir, this home presents captivating views and unparalleled tranquility. Step through the grand entrance and immerse yourself in a world of opulence. Every detail has been meticulously crafted, showcasing the finest quality and craftsmanship throughout. From the soaring ceilings to the carefully curated finishes, this residence exudes elegance and sophistication at every turn. This prestigious Bel Air estate offers not only an exceptional living experience but also an unparalleled location.

Location: 1940 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $27.9M or $120k/mo lease

Year Built: 2013

Living Area: 17,013 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms

Features: Expansive floor plan; formal living room; family room; study; gourmet kitchen; custom cabinetry; private primary suite, spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet; elevator; home theatre; wine cellar; gym; indoor pool; sauna; landscaped grounds; manicured gardens; sparkling pool

Contact: Hilton & Hyland / Forbes Global Properties

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Roya Sklar, DRE#: 02021699

213.713.4456 / royasklar@gmail.com

Alla Furman, DRE#: 01143901

310.403.5800 / alla@hiltonhyland.com