This extraordinary sanctuary, an original modernist masterpiece by renowned architect Charles G. Kanner, has been meticulously updated and expanded for an unparalleled living experience. Set on 2.2 acres behind a private, gated entry and long driveway, this sprawling residence on Heather Road’s prestigious eastern cul-de-sac is enhanced with refined amenities and the latest technologies. Upon entry through captivating architectural canopies, a two-story atrium leads seamlessly into the main living spaces and expansive backyard oasis. Outside, an elevated pergola hosts a full outdoor kitchen, dining, and lounge areas, overlooking a perfectly placed pool and spa.

Location: 9509 Heather Road, Beverly Hills Post Office, 90210

Asking Price: $24,495,000

Living Area: 8,023 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Inside, walls of glass invite abundant natural light, illuminating impeccable interiors that seamlessly fuse indoor and outdoor living. Highlights include a central living room with a custom built-in wet bar and a library/theater room with floor-to-ceiling bookcases.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

James Harris

310.733.8038

james@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01909801

David Parnes

925.395.1152

DParnes@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01905862