Contemporary Mediterranean Style with a Nod to California Chic
Introducing the Walnut Acres home you’ve been dreaming of. Elegantly remodeled end to end in contemporary Mediterranean style with a nod to California Chic, the resort-like grounds create tranquility and awe that few properties can match. Sited on the private and gated 35,758-square-foot lot are the five-bedroom/five-bathroom main house and the one-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house. The total interior living space of both homes is 7,141 square feet. This beautiful estate is turnkey and ready to shine. Private showings are available now.
Location: 23014 Erwin Street, Woodland Hills 91367
Asking Price: $4,950,000
Year Built: 1952
Living Area: 7,141 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Upgrades and additions include the ADU with paid solar; outdoor kitchen; pool and spa; concrete tile roof; white oak floors throughout; new AC condensers (3); copper plumbing; Dekton countertops; Sub-Zero fridge and freezer; new landscaping with drip system and much more
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Brett Johnson
310.614.8976
brett.johnson@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 02057842