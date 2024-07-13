Introducing the Walnut Acres home you’ve been dreaming of. Elegantly remodeled end to end in contemporary Mediterranean style with a nod to California Chic, the resort-like grounds create tranquility and awe that few properties can match. Sited on the private and gated 35,758-square-foot lot are the five-bedroom/five-bathroom main house and the one-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house. The total interior living space of both homes is 7,141 square feet. This beautiful estate is turnkey and ready to shine. Private showings are available now.

Location: 23014 Erwin Street, Woodland Hills 91367

Asking Price: $4,950,000

Year Built: 1952

Living Area: 7,141 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Upgrades and additions include the ADU with paid solar; outdoor kitchen; pool and spa; concrete tile roof; white oak floors throughout; new AC condensers (3); copper plumbing; Dekton countertops; Sub-Zero fridge and freezer; new landscaping with drip system and much more

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Brett Johnson

310.614.8976

brett.johnson@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 02057842