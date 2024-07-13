Perched amidst a prime, almost 3.5-acre lot, 29600 Harvester offers exceptional panoramic ocean views and unparalleled craftsmanship. This new construction with over 9,300 square feet has been designed to capture ocean views from nearly every room. With an open-concept layout and seamless indoor-outdoor flow for easy, large-scale entertaining, the property epitomizes refined living. The pinnacle of coastal luxury living, seamlessly integrating premium craftsmanship, ocean views and a plethora of premium amenities into an unparalleled experience.

Location: 29600 Harvester Road, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $19,900,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 9,351 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Expansive kitchen; oversized island; breakfast bar; primary w/dual en suites; folding floor-to-ceiling doors; infinity edge pool; spa; multiple fire pits; large grass area; rose and vegetable gardens; theatre; fitness/steam room/sauna; 1B/1B apt; dual entry gates; 3-car garage

Contact:

Stuart Vetterick, DRE#: 01984753

310.702.9808

stuart@hiltonhyland.com

Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Tomer Fridman, DRE#: 01750717

310.919.1038

tomer.fridman@compass.com

Compass

Antonio Bruno, DRE#: 02052462

503.975.7182

tony.bruno@compass.com

Compass

