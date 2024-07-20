Century Hill’s Latest Masterpiece
Welcome to Century Hill’s latest masterpiece, a newly renovated and luxurious townhome with an elevator that exudes sophistication. This prime corner unit offers floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces on all levels, showcasing stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills and Downtown Los Angeles. Entering the residence on the courtyard level, you’ll find a private gated terrace leading inside to an expansive open floor plan with high ceilings.
Location: 2302 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067
Asking Price: $3,495,000
Year Built: 1980
Living Area: 3,584 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Arrival at Century Hill will lead you through the guard gate with ultimate convenience and direct access via a private two-car garage, an additional parking space and a ground-level subterranean screening/billiard room.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Lori Berris
310.880.3061
lori.berris@sothebys.realty
www.loriberris.com
DRE#: 00962605