Welcome to Century Hill’s latest masterpiece, a newly renovated and luxurious townhome with an elevator that exudes sophistication. This prime corner unit offers floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces on all levels, showcasing stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills and Downtown Los Angeles. Entering the residence on the courtyard level, you’ll find a private gated terrace leading inside to an expansive open floor plan with high ceilings.

Location: 2302 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067

Asking Price: $3,495,000

Year Built: 1980

Living Area: 3,584 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Arrival at Century Hill will lead you through the guard gate with ultimate convenience and direct access via a private two-car garage, an additional parking space and a ground-level subterranean screening/billiard room.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605