Open House: July 20 & 21 (2-4 p.m.)

This home features an elevator, connecting all levels. The lower level, once a separate studio, is now part of the main house with a La Cantina door for natural light. The private backyard boasts a waterfall, gas firepit and turf lawn. The second-floor primary suite includes a balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet and a spa-like bath. Two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a laundry room complete this floor. The upper-level kitchen has new appliances and a breakfast nook with ocean views. An office/5th bedroom and an oversized balcony offer serene views. This property combines elegance, functionality and a prime location near downtown, the beach and schools.

www.721TwelfthStreet.com

Location: 721 12th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $4,050,000

Year Built: 2006

Living Area: 3,487 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Elevator; hardwood floors; Sub-Zero fridge; Thermador range & oven; Taj Mahal quartzite counters; La Cantina door; wine closet; custom-built cabinetry; bar; turf lawn; plants w/ irrigation; outside shower; waterfall; stone gas firepit; private balconies; fireplace; Juliette railings

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248

