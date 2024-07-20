Set behind private gates, 24-7 security and tall mature landscaping in Hidden Valley’s prestigious Beverly Hills guard-gated community, this immaculate estate features fully updated, voluminous interiors, a large backyard oasis and a thoughtfully curated, timeless design. Complete with forward-thinking amenities and the ultimate in luxurious comforts, the residence boasts a soaring 24’ ceiling entry foyer with beautifully crafted, custom millwork and glorious wrought-iron detailing throughout. White oak hardwood floors, 12’ sky-high interiors and large windows framing tree-filled views of the surrounding canyon can be found throughout the newly built 12,000 SF home.

Location: 9520 Hidden Valley Road, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking Price: $21,000,000

Year Built: 2019

Living Area: 12,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: The main floor offers an illustrious formal living room, office, formal dining room, multiple powder rooms and a large family room that seamlessly blends the expansive outdoor entertaining areas – including a large pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, bar, dining and firepit lounge.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862

925.395.1152

dparnes@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

James Harris, DRE#: 01909801

310.733.8038

james@carolwoodre.com