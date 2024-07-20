VIDEO | 03:46 1018 Chautauqua Boulevard, Pacific Palisades 90272

Thoughtfully conceived and brought to life with the highest degree of inspiration and craftsmanship, The Dragon by Jae Omar and JVE Development Group is the epitome of luxury, distinct soul and authentic narrative expressed as a livable work of art. As a stark contrast to the dark and moody exterior, the interior showcases a bright and vibrant atmosphere. The double-height entryway opens to reveal a dramatic showcase of Jae Omar’s signature elements. Methodically designed and executed at every turn, The Dragon is a true piece of masterful art set as the foundation for luxury living in one of the most coveted locations in the world.

Location: 1018 Chautauqua Boulevard, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $19,996,000

Year built: 2024

Living area: 11,500 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Expansive views; natural wood details; vaulted ceilings; curated courtyards; live-edge finishes; two-story book-matched stone waterfall; double-island; angular stone fireplace accented with slatted marble panels; sculptural stone firepit; pool; spa; wellness area

Contact:

Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437 / abuss@hiltonhyland.com

Christie’s/AKG

Aaron Kirman, DRE#: 01296524

310.994.9512 / aaron@aaronkirman.com

Cindy Ambuehl, DRE#: 01821934

818.489.0282 / cindy@cindyambuehl.com

