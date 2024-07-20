The Dragon
Thoughtfully conceived and brought to life with the highest degree of inspiration and craftsmanship, The Dragon by Jae Omar and JVE Development Group is the epitome of luxury, distinct soul and authentic narrative expressed as a livable work of art. As a stark contrast to the dark and moody exterior, the interior showcases a bright and vibrant atmosphere. The double-height entryway opens to reveal a dramatic showcase of Jae Omar’s signature elements. Methodically designed and executed at every turn, The Dragon is a true piece of masterful art set as the foundation for luxury living in one of the most coveted locations in the world.
Location: 1018 Chautauqua Boulevard, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $19,996,000
Year built: 2024
Living area: 11,500 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Expansive views; natural wood details; vaulted ceilings; curated courtyards; live-edge finishes; two-story book-matched stone waterfall; double-island; angular stone fireplace accented with slatted marble panels; sculptural stone firepit; pool; spa; wellness area
Contact:
Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com
Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
310.487.4437 / abuss@hiltonhyland.com
Christie’s/AKG
Aaron Kirman, DRE#: 01296524
310.994.9512 / aaron@aaronkirman.com
Cindy Ambuehl, DRE#: 01821934
818.489.0282 / cindy@cindyambuehl.com