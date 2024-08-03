Highland Park Contemporary Home

Open Sunday, 2-4 pm

Located just off York and all the wonderful restaurants, coffee shops and stores that Highland Park has to offer is this exquisite 2019 home, adorned with hand-poured white terrazzo and artisanal Moroccan tile, creating a serene and beautifully curated ambiance. Natural light floods the interior, accentuating the imported finishes and beautiful touches. The main level features a spacious living room and a dining room open to the chef’s kitchen, which has been thoughtfully designed. The attached garage has been converted into both a workout room and workshop, great for work or creative endeavors.

Location: 6628 Aldama Street, Highland Park 90042

Asking Price: $1,695,000

Year Built: 2019

Living Area: 2,166 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Fully paid SUNLUX solar panels; greywater system; EV charger; converted attached garage with ductless split HVAC; walk-in closet; spa-style shower; outdoor decks; grassy area; main-level bedroom; kitchen island; custom cabinetry; three-stage water filtration system

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Gretchen B. Seager

626.616.8146

gretchen.seager@sothebys.realty

www.seagerhomes.com

DRE#: 01217500