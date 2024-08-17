Contemporary Luxury in Beverly Hills Flats

OPEN SUNDAY, 2-5 PM

Step into an exquisite blend of classic East Coast charm and contemporary luxury in the Beverly Hills Flats. This stunning estate has been meticulously remodeled to offer elegance, comfort and functionality. The stately, gated residence features a classic shingled facade, a columned two-story entry and a crescent-shaped motor court. Inside, the striking foyer with a sweeping staircase sets the tone for sophisticated interiors. Herringbone hardwood flooring, marble fireplaces and artisan cabinetry blend traditional craftsmanship with modern design. The main level offers a seamless flow between grand and intimate spaces, ideal for both entertaining and everyday living.

Location: 814 North Whittier Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $17,995,000

Living Area: 7,861 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Sophistication radiates from the formal living and dining rooms, while the wood-paneled library and billiard room create cozy retreats. At the heart of the home lies the family room, conveniently adjacent to the chef’s kitchen, making it perfect for movie nights.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Andrew Rhoda, DRE#: 01879250

213.915.8879 / homes@andrewrhoda.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Alex Howe, DRE#: 01956080

310.601.6421 / alex@alex-howe.com

Christie’s International Real Estate

Weston Littlefield, DRE#: 02053581

949.230.4515 / Weston@AaronKirman.com

Christie’s International Real Estate

