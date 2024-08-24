Only Steps from the Beach in Redondo

Open Saturday & Sunday, 2-5 pm

Only steps from the beach, this Modern Craftsman townhome was created with the sophisticated beach lifestyle in mind. The discerning homeowner will recognize the luxurious high-end finishes and built-ins throughout. From the chef’s kitchen to the bright and cheerful living area to the three-stop elevator, no expense was spared to make this your true, one-of-a-kind sanctuary. Enjoy the warmth of the sunlight as you take in the views of the Pacific Ocean as well as the evening views of lights of the Palos Verdes Peninsula as you entertain friends or relax with your family.

Location: 105 Avenue G, Redondo Beach 90277

Asking price: $4,250,000

Year built: 2024

Living area: 3,068 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Living room deck; open floorplan; 3-stop elevator; stone counters; recessed lighting; wired for data and sound; bar; central air; electric heat pump; Thermador 6-burner range and refrigerator; steps to the beach; SEER rated; rear-facing garage; casement windows.

Contact: Thompson Team Real Estate

Joe Nuzzolo

310.922.2229

joe@2buy.com

www.2buy.com

DRE#: 01853418