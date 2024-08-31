The Trousdale Oasis: One-of-a-Kind Tennis Court Estate
One-of-a-kind tennis court estate on a double lot in Trousdale with explosive views. Designed by the legendary Edward Fickett, FAIA, king of the tennis court estates. The Mid-Century restoration of the ages, a masterpiece born of the finest materials, leading style masters and most coveted soil on earth. With the longest frontage of any house in Trousdale, it offers unobstructed panoramic views from the city to the ocean.
Location: 1120 Wallace Ridge, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $48,000,000
Year built: 1978
Living area: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: 100-year-old olive trees; 18-foot ceilings; fluted Venetian plaster walls; rare blanco Travertine floors; herringbone French oak floors; oversized living spaces; Arclinea kitchen; cabinets by Antonio Lupi; custom bronze bar; zero-edge pool; full-size north/south tennis court
Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties
Stuart Vetterick
310.702.9808
Stuart@hiltonhyland.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01984753