The Trousdale Oasis: One-of-a-Kind Tennis Court Estate

One-of-a-kind tennis court estate on a double lot in Trousdale with explosive views. Designed by the legendary Edward Fickett, FAIA, king of the tennis court estates. The Mid-Century restoration of the ages, a masterpiece born of the finest materials, leading style masters and most coveted soil on earth. With the longest frontage of any house in Trousdale, it offers unobstructed panoramic views from the city to the ocean.

Location: 1120 Wallace Ridge, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $48,000,000

Year built: 1978

Living area: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 100-year-old olive trees; 18-foot ceilings; fluted Venetian plaster walls; rare blanco Travertine floors; herringbone French oak floors; oversized living spaces; Arclinea kitchen; cabinets by Antonio Lupi; custom bronze bar; zero-edge pool; full-size north/south tennis court

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Stuart Vetterick

310.702.9808

Stuart@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01984753