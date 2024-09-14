Newly Remodeled Hollywood Hills Estate

Extensively and newly remodeled, this modern Hollywood Hills estate features resort-style amenities, privacy and luxurious finishes set against the backdrop of jetliner city views. The home features hardwood floors throughout, soaring ceilings, walls of glass, an open and bright floorplan and various outdoor entertaining areas. A true entertainer’s paradise, the home features unique outdoor amenities and spaces, including an infinity edge pool with spa and custom-built lounge, an expansive deck with a fire pit and outdoor kitchen, a single pickleball court, a basketball hoop and a grassy lawn.

Location: 3208 Oakley Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking Price: $4,750,000

Year Built: 1956

Living Area: 5,535 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Movie theater; gym – complete with sauna and steam shower; 3 additional bedroom suites. The primary suite showcases unobstructed city lights views and features dual walk-in closets, a cantilevered bathtub, a rainfall shower, and dual sinks and vanity.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923