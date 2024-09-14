Open House: Sunday, 2-5 pm

Warm and inviting two-story traditional with contemporary flair situated in Beverlywood Homes Association. Sensational turnkey home offers an open floor plan with wide white oak wood floors and soaring ceilings throughout. Comfortable size living and dining rooms for day-to-day life and entertaining. Home is ideal for year-round California indoor/outdoor living! Centrally located just south of Beverly Hills in Beverlywood Homes Association. Annual dues approx. $750 (includes 24-hour patrol service and maintenance of Circle Park off Beverly Drive).

Location: 2611 Castle Heights Place, Los Angeles 90034

Asking price: $3,900,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 3,450 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Grand family room; gourmet kitchen, large center island; private backyard; floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding glass doors; outdoor kitchen; spacious primary suite, pitched ceiling, spa-like bath, soaking tub, large walk-in-closet; award-winning public schools

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Joel Cooper, DRE#: 01380726

310.968.2401 / joel@joelcooper.com

Dorit Cooper, DRE#: 01929924

310.990.4655 / dorit@doritcooper.com