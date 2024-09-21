Private Mid-Century Oasis

Open Sunday, 2-5 pm

The moment has arrived. This stunning c1953 single-level, gated, mid-century modern masterpiece has undergone a meticulous four-year restoration, blending cutting-edge design with luxurious materials. Located on over 1/3 acre in Los Feliz Oaks, the unassuming facade opens to a captivating interior. The formal entry leads to a living room with a custom Calacatta marble fireplace and an adjacent lounge overlooking a lush backyard with a new pool and spa. The dining area features herringbone walnut floors and opens to a stylish chef’s kitchen. The primary suite boasts a bespoke bath that leads to a resort-like outdoor space.

Location: 5637 Park Oak Place, Los Angeles 90068

Asking Price: $5,097,000

Year Built: 1953

Living Area: 3,992 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Richard Yohon

323.270.1725

Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty

www.rickyohon.com

DRE#: 01276405

