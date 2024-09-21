Rare Manhattan Beach Duplex Steps from the Sand

Open House: 9/21 (1-4 pm) + 9/22 (2-4 pm)

Steps from the beach, this rare duplex on a scenic walk street in Manhattan Beach offers 1,824 sq ft of living space. The main residence features 4 beds, 3 baths, a kitchen with ocean views and a cozy living room with a fireplace, private balcony and expansive coastal vistas. Above the 2-car garage is an upgraded 2-bed, 2-bath unit with views of the ocean, perfect for guests or rental income. The 2,703 sq ft lot includes landscaped outdoor areas and a front patio overlooking the ocean. Located in the heart of Manhattan Beach, this property offers easy access to local dining and shopping with the potential to remodel or build your dream home.

www.224EighteenthStreet.com

Location: 224 18th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $4,700,000

Year Built: 1971

Living Area: 2,634 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Steps to the beach; expansive ocean views; kitchen w/ample counter space & cabinetry; dining area w/stunning ocean views; open-concept living room w/coastal views; fireplace; private balcony; separate upgraded unit above 2-car garage; front patio w/accent trees and ocean views

Contact:

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

Compass

Teresa Mack, DRE#: 01766118

323.377.9279 / Teresa.Mack@PacificPlayaRealty.com

www.TereseaMack.com

Pacific Playa Realty