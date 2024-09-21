Rare Manhattan Beach Duplex Steps from the Sand
Open House: 9/21 (1-4 pm) + 9/22 (2-4 pm)
Steps from the beach, this rare duplex on a scenic walk street in Manhattan Beach offers 1,824 sq ft of living space. The main residence features 4 beds, 3 baths, a kitchen with ocean views and a cozy living room with a fireplace, private balcony and expansive coastal vistas. Above the 2-car garage is an upgraded 2-bed, 2-bath unit with views of the ocean, perfect for guests or rental income. The 2,703 sq ft lot includes landscaped outdoor areas and a front patio overlooking the ocean. Located in the heart of Manhattan Beach, this property offers easy access to local dining and shopping with the potential to remodel or build your dream home.
Location: 224 18th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking Price: $4,700,000
Year Built: 1971
Living Area: 2,634 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Steps to the beach; expansive ocean views; kitchen w/ample counter space & cabinetry; dining area w/stunning ocean views; open-concept living room w/coastal views; fireplace; private balcony; separate upgraded unit above 2-car garage; front patio w/accent trees and ocean views
Contact:
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
Compass
Teresa Mack, DRE#: 01766118
323.377.9279 / Teresa.Mack@PacificPlayaRealty.com
www.TereseaMack.com
Pacific Playa Realty