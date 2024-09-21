The Bel Air Horizon: Architectural Tour de Force

Welcome to The Bel Air Horizon: an architectural tour de force, perched atop a prime Bel Air promontory where city, ocean and canyon views converge to create an unparalleled living experience. Designed by the acclaimed Ramtin Ray Nosrati, this modern masterpiece seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, offering an expansive open floor plan accentuated by bespoke finishes and cutting-edge design. Set amidst lush landscaping and secured by a gated entry, The Bel Air Horizon offers unparalleled luxury and privacy, just moments from the best of Los Angeles.

Location: 1475 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $18,500,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 12,300 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Grand entrance; custom-crafted floors; ambient lighting; Fleetwood doors; indoor/outdoor flow; breakfast bar; 900-gallon fish aquarium; 1,000-bottle walk-in wine cellar; state-of-the-art theater; gym; custom indoor waterfall; infinity pool; rooftop deck, bar, fire pit

Contact:

Cassandra Bloore, DRE#: 01227410

310.488.4255 / cassandrabloore@gmail.com

Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Tracy Tutor, DRE#: 01326769

310.595.3898 / tracy.tutor@elliman.com

Douglas Elliman