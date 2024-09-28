French-Inspired Estate Set Behind Gates of Sherwood Country Club

Set behind the gates of Sherwood Country Club, this French-inspired estate offers unrivaled exclusivity and seclusion in one of California’s most prestigious enclaves. Situated on one of the largest private lots in Sherwood stretching nearly six acres with unobstructed, panoramic views of the mountains and country club from nearly every room. This lavish estate is ideal for both grand entertaining and tranquil retreats, offering a living experience like no other. The thoughtfully planned layout features four en-suite bedrooms, six bathrooms and an elegant primary suite with dual bathrooms, dual closets, a fireplace and a private balcony.

Location: 2674 Stafford Road, Westlake Village 91361

Asking price: $10,000,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 6,052 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Long gated driveway; 6+ car grand motor court; 2-story formal entry; dual formal living rooms; redesigned kitchen; hidden office; billiard room; professional-grade recording studio; stone floors; outdoor entertainment; infinity-edge pool; fire pit; BBQ; free-standing glass-walled gym

Contact:

Stuart Vetterick, DRE#: 01984753

310.702.9808 / stuart@hiltonhyland.com

Hilton & Hyland

Tomer Fridman, DRE#: 01750717

310.919.1038 / tomer.fridman@compass.com

Compass