Welcome home to Park Place in Century City, where modern luxury meets exceptional design. This stunning 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom remodeled condo features 9-ft plank European Bergamo white oak engineered wood floors, an open floorplan and dramatic lighted recessed drop and vaulted ceilings. The living and dining areas are anchored by a new Napoleon fireplace with a custom faux wall covering by Innovations New York Designs. High-end finishes are found throughout, including Kohler and Restoration Hardware fixtures, Walker Zanger, Ann Sacks and WOW tiles, and Antollini Calacatta Borghini Macchiato honed marble.

Location: 2122 Century Park Lane #402, Park Place, Century City 90067

Asking Price: $2,250,000

Year Built: 1988

Living Area: 1,565 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Cat6 wired ready for a 2025 fiber optic internet upgrade; electric shades from The Shade Store; LED dimmable lighting; Nest 3rd generation thermostat; new AC, ducting, UV light-treated air w/built-in humidifier; new fireplaces including new firebox & flue; in-unit laundry

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

Lori.Berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605