One of the Finest Condo Developments in All of Beverly Hills

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY 1-4 PM

One of the finest, newer-built, stunning, contemporary condo developments in all of Beverly Hills in a prime location south of Santa Monica Blvd. Just blocks to fine dining (Stella, Dan Tana’s, Cecconi’s and more) and shopping at Bristol Farms or in Beverly Hills and Robertson Blvd., this has it all! Perfectly laid out with an open floor plan and Fleetwood pocket doors that lead to the expansive outdoor patio overlooking the serene treetops with complete privacy and no neighbors across the street. This home invites a phenomenal luxurious lifestyle to anyone who moves in!

www.460PalmCondo.com

Location: 460 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $2,475,000

Year Built: 2015

Living Area: 1,950 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Kitchen with island; laundry room; powder room; primary bedroom with views, access patio, walk-in closet and lux spa-like bathroom; guest bedroom separated across the unit; amenities include a gym, conference room, 24-hour front door person, gated parking and storage

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeffrey Hobgood

310.305.7653

Jeffrey.Hobgood@Sothebys.Realty

www.hobgoodhomes.com

DRE#: 01247414