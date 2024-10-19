This contemporary, sun-filled, renovated home situated on Woodrow Wilson Drive is a vibrant sanctuary of privacy and serenity. Designed with an open and spacious floor plan, it’s the ultimate entertainer’s dream. The bright and airy living and dining areas seamlessly connect to an outdoor dining space, a lushly landscaped yard and a large pool complete with built-in seats at one end. The property is super private and gated, ensuring an exclusive and tranquil living experience. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate private hiking trails with lush scenery and quaint experiences.

Location: 7967 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking Price: $15,750/month

Year Built: 1951

Living Area: 2,800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Family room; fireplace; TV room; office; well-equipped kitchen; private primary suite with high ceilings, fireplace, large walk-in wardrobe, Moroccan-tiled bathroom with steam shower; private deck with garden access; vaulted ceilings; numerous skylights; walls of glass

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Ruby Fay

917.415.3561

info@mmuo.co

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02040947