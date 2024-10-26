Beverly Hills trophy compound on 35,700 sq ft+ lot. First time available in decades with renovations by renowned architect Paul Williams. A classic icon on the Flats, rare and exceptional in a most central location. Perfect symmetry greets visitors with a glamorous colonnade and vast, gated motor court. Elegant proportions in all public rooms. Signature oval staircase, light-filled living room with fireplace. Adjacent screening room and step-down library/office with French doors to verdant gardens. Formal spacious dining room with fireplace. Veranda overlooks large pool and pool house. Primary suite is a world apart with sitting room, office, marble bath and large walk-in closets.

Location: 620 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $32,500,000

Living Area: 10,554 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Four additional bedrooms upstairs and 2 staff rooms off kitchen. Fully lit tennis court with viewing pavilion. A vast meadow of grass is the centerpiece of the manicured grounds. 2-bedroom guest house with living room and kitchen is sited above an oversized 3-car garage.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01317962