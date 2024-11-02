Cape Code-style Home in Tree Section of Manhattan Beach
Cape Cod-style home is drenched by natural light as it sits high on the hill in the Manhattan Beach tree section. This home features formal and informal living spaces with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The main floor includes formal living and dining as well as a large kitchen great room open to back yard. The kitchen is spacious and open with a large eat-at island, kitchen nook, professional-grade appliances and butler’s pantry. There is also an office/bedroom with en-suite bath and closet. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite. Below, on the first floor, is a huge media room, a wine room and guest suite.
Location: 925 27th Street, Manhattan Beach, 90266
Asking price: $13,000/month
Year built: 2006
Living area: 4,159 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: Built by master home builder Dave Odle; natural light; high ceilings; custom walnut floors; spacious backyard; media room; wine room; guest suite; 3-car garage with added storage; three fireplaces; spiral staircase; custom California closets throughout; Nest system; central vacuum
