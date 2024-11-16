Advertisement
Los Angeles County

A True Legacy of Passion and Excellence
In luxury real estate, few homes truly stand out for their artistry. This seaside estate, seven years in the making, is more than just a residence, it’s a work of art. Every detail, from grand architecture to the finest touches, was crafted with precision. While imported Italian chandeliers add opulence, the centerpiece is the extensive hand-selected marble. Each slab, chosen for its unique beauty, ties together the home’s design. Defined by luxury and soul, this estate is a true legacy of passion and excellence – a place where the art of living is perfected for families and individuals alike.

Location: 1901 Paseo Del Sol, Palos Verdes Estates 90274

Asking price: $17,900,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 11,809 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Entertaining rooms; inviting atmosphere; marble finishes; sophisticated aesthetic; expansive grassy yards; firepit integrated into the pool; expansive windows; entertaining terraces; flat grassy yards; sweeping, endless vistas of the horizon; breathtaking natural beauty; privacy

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Ram Handa, DRE#: 02069586
310.567.6789 / ram@hiltonhyland.com
Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Lea Porter, DRE#: 00932907
310.701.9212 / lea@leaporter.com
The Beverly Hills Estates

