Doumani House is a beachfront masterpiece by sculptor Robert Graham. Divided into two geometric wings framed by sleek black glass, the home integrates art throughout, including a vibrant fresco and stained-glass doors by David Novros. A two-story window frames sweeping ocean views, while the primary suite features Waterford crystal-etched balustrades by Billy Al Bengston. Whimsy is brought to life with a cascading waterfall skylight by Eric Orr. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen, music room, lap pool, elevator and 4-car garage, offering a serene oceanfront retreat just minutes from Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.

www.DoumaniHouse.com

Location: 4 Yawl Street, Marina del Rey 90292

Asking price: $17,500,000

Living area: 6,603 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 powder

Features: Doumani House is a collaboration between sculptor Robert Graham, contemporary artists and the homeowners, blending art into the design. Its allure lies in the balanced proportions & customdesigned doors, windows, cabinetry, frescoes and furniture, making art a part of everyday life.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Linda May

310.623.3650

linda@lindamay.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 00475038