Traditional in Coveted Bronson Canyon Neighborhood of Los Feliz

Welcome to this exquisitely updated 3-bedroom plus artist’s studio, 4-bathroom traditional home in the coveted Bronson Canyon neighborhood of Los Feliz. Set behind an inviting front gate, this residence greets you with a charming English garden, complete with cobblestone landings and manicured boxwood hedges that create a picturesque entrance. With every detail thoughtfully curated and updates that ensure complete peace of mind, this home embodies timeless charm and refined luxury. Experience the best of Los Feliz living in a residence where elegance meets comfort in one of the neighborhood’s most desirable locations.

Location: 2536 Canyon Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $4,199,000

Year built: 1939

Living area: 2,830 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open layout; European oak hardwood, tile floors; bay window; stately dining room; remodeled kitchen; 3 generously-sized bedrooms; artist’s studio; primary suite, remodeled bathroom, steam room, custom closet; oversized private backyard; mature landscaping; remodeled detached garage

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

David Konheim

310.803.9999

david@davidkonheim.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01869897