THE FARMSTEAD – Open House: Sunday, 12/8, 12-4 p.m.

“The Farmstead”- exquisite design and unparalleled craftsmanship blend to curate a sanctuary for refined family living. Acclaimed designer/builders Shelly and Jeffrey Greenfield of Red Door Homes graciously created this custom residence by blending real and organic materials with sophisticated finishes. Set on a completely flat 18,480 sq ft lot, this bespoke 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom gated estate is handcrafted to suit the most discerning buyers. Enter the residence through custom wooden gates to a stone trough fountain, vintage 75-year-old olive trees and hanging lanterns.

Location: 17528 Rancho Street, Encino 91316

Asking price: $8,995,000

Year built: 2024

Features: Lighted pickleball court + detached guest house

Contact: Marco Rufo, The Agency

DRE#: 01362095 310.488.6914 / marco@theagencyre.com

Craig Knizek

DRE#: 01377932 818.618.1006 / cknizek@theagencyre.com

Andrea Korchek

DRE#: 01311917 818.371.0933 / akorchek@theagencyre.com