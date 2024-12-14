Discover timeless elegance in this stunning, mid-century home nestled on over half an acre in the most prestigious section of North Beverly Hills, on the famed “Billionaires Row,” along the 1000 block of Crescent Drive. Just moments from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, this remarkable trophy property awaits. This single-story residence spans over 6,000 square feet and is offered for the first time in over 40 years, presenting a rare opportunity for restoration or the creation of your dream home.

Location: 1018 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $16,995,000

Year Built: 1950

Living Area: 6,177 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The expansive lot provides ample space for customization, ensuring the development of a residence that perfectly suits your vision of luxury living in one of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhoods.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Marc Noah

310.968.9212

marc@marcnoah.com

www.marcnoah.com

DRE#: 01269495