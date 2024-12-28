Nestled within the gated Lobo Canyon Estates, this timeless and regal Tuscan masterpiece redefines private luxury living with ambiance like no other. Situated on over 40 acres of picturesque land, this fabulous estate boasts an array of amenities. The estate features two opulent primary suites, including a museum-like suite with sunlit doors opening to picturesque gardens. Wonderful open floor plan, high volume ceilings and huge picture windows. Located in The Reserve at Lobo Canyon on a quiet country lane, just minutes from the freeway, shopping, nearby vineyards and close to Malibu’s beaches.

Location: 31823 Lobo Canyon Road, Agoura Hills 91301

Asking Price: $7,500,000

Year Built: 2008

Living Area: 7,637 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Formal living room; dining area; family room; office; gym; sauna; 2-tiered pool; endless pool; spa; large grass yards; abundant gardens; seasonal creek; mature trees; covered patios; outdoor fireplace; large entertaining areas; chicken coop; room for horses, stable, vineyard & more

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Ruby Fay, DRE#: 02040947

917.415.3561

info@mmuo.co

Laura Kalb, DRE#: 00872948

818.371.9350

laurakonline@yahoo.com