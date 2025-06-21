Exceptional Price Reduction of $2M

A rare gem in prestigious Lower Bel Air, this reimagined modern estate blends sophisticated luxury with tranquil privacy. Designed by acclaimed designer Claudia of AZUL, the 5BD/5.5BA retreat features 18-ft skylit ceilings, steel-and-glass foldaway walls, and curated finishes throughout. The open-plan kitchen by DI Group boasts hidden Miele appliances and reverse osmosis water purification. A serene backyard oasis offers alfresco dining, a bar, a pickleball court, and a knoll-top view deck. Includes a luxe guest house, all moments from the iconic Bel Air Hotel.

Location: 10560 Dolcedo Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $6,995,000

Year Built: Completed in 2024

Living Area: 3,600 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: 5BD/5.5BA; 18-ft ceilings; DI Group chef’s kitchen; hidden Miele appliances; steam showers; spa-like primary suite; ADU guest house; alfresco dining/bar; pickleball court; view deck; metal roof; glass walls; reverse osmosis water system; near Bel Air Hotel

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Shamon Shamonki

310.713.4492

Shamon.Shamonki@Sothebys.Realty

www.Shamonki.com

DRE#: 01455034