A Beautiful Life

Designed for those who see beauty not just as an ideal, but as a way of life. Evoking the spirit of a private retreat, this nearly one acre-estate unfolds as a sensory journey, mere moments from the heart of Montecito’s Lower Village yet worlds away in its sense of tranquility. Every room in the four-bedroom residence offers an immersive experience that encourages as lower, more intentional pace of life. The grounds were envisioned by renowned landscape architect Bob Clark, whose artistry is preserved in the Smithsonian Collection, creating a seamless dialogue between architecture and nature. Here, elegance and ease come together to shape a life of uncommon beauty.

Location: 1077 Summit Rd., Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $8,295,000

Year Built: 1947

Living Area: 4,391square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Ideal Lower Village location in Montecito; immaculate gardens and landscape by Bob Clark; private guest cottage with wrap-around porch; ground-floor primary bedroom; designer kitchen with Viking and SubZero appliances; romantic gazebo, koi pond and hot tub

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Kogevinas Luxury Properties Group

805.331.7577

Team@Kogevinas.com

MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#01209514

