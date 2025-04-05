1116 Chantilly Road | Bel-Air

Elevate your life in this contemporary new construction! An 18,500 square-foot compound with clerestory, open floor-to- ceiling picture windows reveal bursting riffs of light. Its neutral color palette showcases multiple, expansive grand living spaces; elements key to a serene and sophisticated lifestyle certain to inspire. The allure, of course, is only amplified by the scale above with plenty of height to display large pieces of fine art. The estate is priced LESS THAN cost-to-build.

Location: 1116 Chantilly Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $23,995,000

Living Area: 18,500 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Main wing suite, dual walk-ins, sitting area, double-sided fireplace; spa; wrap-around terrace; resort-style multi-level infinity-edge pool; waterfall; three kitchens; two 14-foot islands; Turkish bath/steam room; sauna; private access 2BD/2.5BA ADR; oversized garage; wine cellar; motor court

Contact:

Antony Arkel, Hilton & Hyland

310.275.7778

antony@hiltonhyland.com

hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01316547

Susan Hackett, Hilton & Hyland

310.633.1431

susanlhackett@gmail.com

hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02069211