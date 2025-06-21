Mallorcan Villa by Renowned Architect Bob Ray Offenhauser

3.5 acres completely flat makes this one of the most important estates in Los Angeles. Mallorcan Villa designed by renowned architect Bob Ray Offenhauser and built by Peter McCoy Construction. Timeless and elegant, seamless blend between interior and exterior spaces. The Villa is in pristine condition with exquisite detail, extensive use of imported stone and exceptional steel windows/doors by Architectural Iron Works. Soaring 20-ft coffered ceilings in the living room. 2-story dining room and library are perfect backdrop for grand entertaining. Indoor-outdoor pavilion/bar overlooks the infinity edge pool and pool cabana. Primary suite is a world apart with views over vast lawns.

Location: 11740 Crescenda Street, Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $54,900,000

Living Area: 20,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Double baths with individual pocket gardens; large guest suite; 4 generous family bedrooms, each with homework areas; junior guest room; staff bedroom; totaling 8 bedrooms; gourmet kitchen and catering kitchen; large gym; 1,200-bottle wine cellar; game room; oversized 4-car garage

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962

Andrew Beyer

310.975.4445

abeyer@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 02154558