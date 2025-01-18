This modern, designer-furnished lease exudes privacy, elegance and unparalleled views of Los Angeles. Designed with exceptional attention to detail, this home offers a seamless blend of luxury and comfort. From its dramatic terrazzo floors and high ceilings to its disappearing glass walls, this property creates the perfect retreat for those seeking both serenity and sophistication. A Zen garden adds an intimate, tranquil touch. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining, featuring a chef’s kitchen equipped with top-tier appliances, a stone-clad living room with a statement fireplace and a resort-inspired outdoor area with a pool, firepit and covered bar.

Location: 1288 Angelo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $100,000/month

Year Built: 1968

Living Area: 4,516 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Terrazzo floors; high ceilings; disappearing glass walls; dual spa-like baths; custom closets; fire-lit balcony; expansive views; Zen garden; open floor plan; chef’s kitchen; stone-clad living room; statement fireplace; resort-inspired outdoor area with pool, firepit, covered bar

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Levik Stephan, DRE#: 01416201

310.717.6806 / levik@hiltonhyland.com

Hilton & Hyland

Anita Stephan, DRE#: 01493467

424.333.6824 / anita@hiltonhyland.com

Hilton & Hyland