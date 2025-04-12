Charming North San Gabriel Cottage

Located in picturesque North San Gabriel, just south of San Marino, this charming 1939 cottage has been extensively updated while retaining its period charm. The professionally landscaped front garden is enclosed by a distinctive Chippendale-style fence privatizing the space and suggesting the graceful elegance that lies beyond the front door. The home offers 3 bedrooms, including a spacious primary suite, all with French doors that lead to the manicured gardens. A finished 2-car garage serves as a bonus room to extend the entertaining space. A rare gem in an outstanding neighborhood!

Location: 129 North Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA, 91775

Asking Price: $1,280,000

Year Built: 1939

Living Area: 1,668 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Updated kitchen; modern amenities with character details; French doors; lush garden; fruit trees; dual-pane windows; hardwood floors throughout; outstanding North San Gabriel location

Contact:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Matt McIntyre

626.437.3643

MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com

MPMcIntyre.com

DRE#: 01844466