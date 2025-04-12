The Parry Residence

A rare landmark property and the second home to be constructed in the Huntington Palisades. This 1929 Monterey Revival estate, prominently featured in the Architectural Digest issue of 1930, has been masterfully reimagined while preserving its historic integrity. Set on a double lot totaling 25,265 square feet, the residence spans 7,355 square feet, with an additional 1,033-square-foot Aman-inspired wellness pool house. The interiors, designed by Clements Studio and Estee Stanley, pay homage to the home’s artisanal heritage, featuring hand-painted ceilings, intricate pocket doors and a thoughtful mix of materials.

Location: 14924 Camarosa Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking Price: $25,000,000

Year Built: 1929

Living Area: 8,388 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Arched passageways, decorative ironwork and hand-carved woodwork harmonize with the home’s modern updates. The formal living room is anchored by a richly veined marble fireplace and coffered ceiling, highlighting a bespoke light fixture by William Waterhouse.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Peter Zimble

310.266.7600

peter@zimble.com

Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 02048379

Nick Segal

310.776.0148

nsegal@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01013548

Shaun Alan-Lee

310.975.5208

shaun@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01955694