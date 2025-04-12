The Parry Residence
A rare landmark property and the second home to be constructed in the Huntington Palisades. This 1929 Monterey Revival estate, prominently featured in the Architectural Digest issue of 1930, has been masterfully reimagined while preserving its historic integrity. Set on a double lot totaling 25,265 square feet, the residence spans 7,355 square feet, with an additional 1,033-square-foot Aman-inspired wellness pool house. The interiors, designed by Clements Studio and Estee Stanley, pay homage to the home’s artisanal heritage, featuring hand-painted ceilings, intricate pocket doors and a thoughtful mix of materials.
Location: 14924 Camarosa Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking Price: $25,000,000
Year Built: 1929
Living Area: 8,388 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Arched passageways, decorative ironwork and hand-carved woodwork harmonize with the home’s modern updates. The formal living room is anchored by a richly veined marble fireplace and coffered ceiling, highlighting a bespoke light fixture by William Waterhouse.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Peter Zimble
310.266.7600
peter@zimble.com
Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 02048379
Nick Segal
310.776.0148
nsegal@carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01013548
Shaun Alan-Lee
310.975.5208
shaun@carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01955694