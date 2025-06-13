1707 10th Street, Manhattan Beach

Situated on a spacious and flat 7,500-square-foot lot, 1707 10th Street blends modern elegance with traditional Cape Cod charm. This thoughtfully designed, extensively rebuilt 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home plus detached bonus room with half bath, welcomes you with wide plank white oak hardwood floors and a bright, open layout ideal for both everyday living and entertaining. The main living, dining and kitchen spaces are seamlessly integrated and drenched in high-end custom finishes, with direct indoor/ outdoor flow through large glass folding doors offering effortless access to the expansive rear lawn.

Address: 1707 10th St., Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $3,350,000

Year Built: 1975

Living Area: 2,580 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Dual oversized kitchen islands, hardwood floors, open concept, stainless steel appliances, primary suite with large ensuite and walk-in closet, spacious backyard, detached bonus room with half bath, two-car garage, seamless indoor/outdoor flow, large driveway, single-story living The Details Open House 6/14 From 2-4 p.m.

170710thStreet.com

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562

310.993.6044 / Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com

Contact: Compass