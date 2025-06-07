Romantic Estate Amongst the Deodars

Beautifully sited on a gorgeously landscaped knoll, this stunning 1929 Mediterranean home is nestled amongst the deodars in the heart of La Cañada Flintridge. Exquisitely maintained, thoughtfully updated and expanded, this home exemplifies seamless indoor/outdoor living so coveted, while preserving the timeless elegance and architectural integrity of its era. The exceptional floor plan, striking finishes, modernized systems and amenities all contribute to luxury and everyday livability. A rare opportunity to own an architectural treasure in one of the most sought-after communities in the foothills – ideal for a discerning buyer who values character, quality and serenity.

Location: 1711 Fairmount Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Asking Price: $4,800,000

Year Built: 1929

Living Area: 6,254 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Outdoor kitchen; sparkling pool & spa; 6 fireplaces; lower-level media room with wet bar and ample space for a billiards table; temperature-controlled wine cellar; laundry on the main level & 2nd floor; custom window treatments; elegant Mediterranean tile work; whole-house generator

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Matt McIntyre

626.437.3643

MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com

www.MPMcIntyre.com

DRE#: 01844466

