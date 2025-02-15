The Italianate at Malibu Valley

Sited within the gates of Malibu Valley Estates, this newer-construction Mediterranean estate features breathtaking panoramic views, soaring 12-20 ft+ ceilings, imported finishes and fixtures, the utmost in security, privacy, smart-home innovation, and luxurious living by one of Southern California’s most meticulous builders. Designed with no expense spared and set behind a second set of gates within this exclusive 26-estate community enclave, “The Italianate” features a bespoke and grand open floor plan with over 7,000 sq ft of living space on just over two acres of land, six luxuriously appointed en-suite bedrooms and world-class amenities.

Location: 26769 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas 91302

Asking Price: $8,450,000

Year Built: 2017

Living Area: 7,036 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan; professional-grade La Cornue and Gaggenau appliances; Carrara countertops; oversized island with breakfast bar; sparkling pool and spa; outdoor fountains; 4-car garage and expansive motor court

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923